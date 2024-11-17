Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the October 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBH. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 234.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 352,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 247,552 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 249,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 156,249 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 277.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 153,617 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the second quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the second quarter valued at $574,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NBH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,991. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.0542 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%.

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.