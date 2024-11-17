Neumora Therapeutics’ (NMRA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neumora Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Neumora Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. Neumora Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neumora Therapeutics news, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 5,563 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $83,500.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 322,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,719.66. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 28,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $331,408.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,754.47. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,513 over the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 472.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $175,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

