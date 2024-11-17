NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Update

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the October 15th total of 24,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ NRBO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 40,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,167. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.47). As a group, analysts anticipate that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,373,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focuses on developing and commercializing novel pharmaceuticals to treat cardiometabolic diseases. It develops DA-1241, a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 agonist with development optionality as a standalone and/or combination therapy that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM); and DA-1726, a novel oxyntomodulin analogue functioning as a GLP-1 receptor and glucagon receptor dual agonist, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of obesity.

