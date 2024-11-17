Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 681.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,114 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $117.44 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.84 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

