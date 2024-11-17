NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at B. Riley

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
NextNav Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ NN opened at $14.22 on Thursday. NextNav has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Neil S. Subin acquired 125,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $866,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,490,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,257,176.09. The trade was a 5.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextNav
About NextNav
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NextNav
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.