Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 152 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 161.40 ($2.03), with a volume of 285327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.50 ($2.01).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ninety One Group from GBX 179 ($2.26) to GBX 173 ($2.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on N91
Ninety One Group Stock Up 1.2 %
About Ninety One Group
Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ninety One Group
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.