Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 152 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 161.40 ($2.03), with a volume of 285327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.50 ($2.01).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ninety One Group from GBX 179 ($2.26) to GBX 173 ($2.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Ninety One Group Stock Up 1.2 %

About Ninety One Group

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 171.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 169.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76. The company has a market capitalization of £974.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.67, a P/E/G ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

