Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.890-1.945 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nomad Foods also updated its FY24 guidance to €1.72-1.77 EPS.
Nomad Foods Trading Down 1.8 %
NOMD stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97.
Nomad Foods Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is 45.11%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
