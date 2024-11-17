Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.39. 372,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 154,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 19.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

