Northland Securities Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Northland Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $0.25.

Quantum Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $3.28 on Thursday. Quantum has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49.

Institutional Trading of Quantum

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quantum stock. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

