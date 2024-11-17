Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Update

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFYGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the October 15th total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Nova LifeStyle Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NVFY stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.70. 42,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.92. Nova LifeStyle has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 718.36% and a negative net margin of 81.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

