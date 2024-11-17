Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $100.81 and last traded at $100.93. Approximately 2,143,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,430,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 57.0% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 289,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after buying an additional 37,346 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,125,000 after acquiring an additional 80,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $3,874,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.