Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Short Interest Up 21.3% in October

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,600 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the October 15th total of 678,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 747.8 days.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMF traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.00. 369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $49.89 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.16.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

About Novozymes A/S

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Novonesis A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.