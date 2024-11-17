Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Short Interest Up 21.3% in October

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,600 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the October 15th total of 678,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 747.8 days.
Novozymes A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMF traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.00. 369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $49.89 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.16.
About Novozymes A/S
