Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the October 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:JMM opened at $6.01 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
