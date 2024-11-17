Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Increases Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,869 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

