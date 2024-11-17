Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $77.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average of $77.42. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.