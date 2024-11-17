Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Sells 212 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,673,000 after acquiring an additional 552,439 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $181,622,000.

VUG stock opened at $397.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $293.61 and a one year high of $410.94.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

