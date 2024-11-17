Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Sells 346 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 8,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

Duke Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DUK opened at $112.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.27. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $88.27 and a twelve month high of $121.25. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.84%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

