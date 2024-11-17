OFX Group Limited (ASX:OFX) Insider Buys A$248,234.53 in Stock

OFX Group Limited (ASX:OFX – Get Free Report) insider John (Skander) Malcolm purchased 190,510 shares of OFX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$248,234.53 ($160,151.31).
OFX Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.26.
OFX Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OFX Group
- What are earnings reports?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for OFX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.