Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) vs. American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Financial Contrast

Oklo and American Electric Power are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Oklo and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oklo N/A -62.35% -17.25% American Electric Power 13.48% 11.41% 3.01%

Risk and Volatility

Oklo has a beta of -0.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oklo 0 2 1 0 2.33 American Electric Power 2 7 6 0 2.27

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oklo and American Electric Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Oklo presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 44.44%. American Electric Power has a consensus price target of $98.27, suggesting a potential upside of 2.03%. Given American Electric Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Oklo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Oklo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of American Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Oklo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oklo and American Electric Power”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oklo N/A N/A $11.87 million N/A N/A American Electric Power $19.00 billion 2.70 $2.21 billion $4.99 19.30

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Oklo.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Oklo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, renewable, nuclear, hydro, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

