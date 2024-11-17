OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $17,997,000. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 183,155 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 761,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,000 after purchasing an additional 106,841 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.2% during the second quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 119,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 61,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 134,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 59,759 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

