OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,528 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Maiden Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $235,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 42,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average of $68.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $710.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

