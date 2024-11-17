OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $172.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $181.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.13.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

