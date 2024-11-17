OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Despegar.com from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Despegar.com from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Despegar.com stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $185.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.35 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 62.18% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

