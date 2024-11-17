OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 929 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

IXN opened at $81.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $64.31 and a one year high of $88.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.52.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

