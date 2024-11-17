OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OneMain from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Compass Point lifted their price objective on OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.46.

OneMain Trading Up 1.3 %

OneMain Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.64. OneMain has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 112,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,200. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,350. This represents a 10.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,784 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 0.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in OneMain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 13.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 27.4% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

