Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $52,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 32.6% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,893,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 18.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 26.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $158.54 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.78 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.85 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $264,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,202. The trade was a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

