Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 503 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 649,716 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $96,171,000 after acquiring an additional 75,120 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $465,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Expedia Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 169,076 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 42,300 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,811,480.90. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,417 shares of company stock worth $5,301,728 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $181.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.45 and its 200-day moving average is $135.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $190.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.