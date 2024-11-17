Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WWW. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.7% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,321,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,951,000 after purchasing an additional 90,407 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,295,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 994,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,445,000 after buying an additional 60,481 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 688,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10,607.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 540,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 535,355 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on WWW shares. Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:WWW opened at $21.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $22.86.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Amy M. Klimek sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $529,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,652.66. This represents a 54.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Latchana sold 7,706 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $131,156.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,390.78. This trade represents a 35.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,920 shares of company stock valued at $866,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.