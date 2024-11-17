Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Insperity by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,188,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,247,000 after purchasing an additional 197,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,696,000 after purchasing an additional 182,773 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,323,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,733,000 after buying an additional 32,542 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in Insperity by 6.7% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,082,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,219,000 after buying an additional 68,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Insperity by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 734,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,973,000 after buying an additional 37,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. William Blair cut Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NSP stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.10. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $72.74 and a one year high of $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

