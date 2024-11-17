Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,799 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter valued at $43,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FormFactor by 3,951.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ FORM opened at $37.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $181,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,010,897.28. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

