Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 15,009 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 812.8% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $205,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

CEF stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

