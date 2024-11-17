Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $331,000.

Shares of RSPN opened at $53.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $55.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

