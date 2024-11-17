Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 665,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,852,000 after buying an additional 27,463 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $73.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.37.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
