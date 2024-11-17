Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 597 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,897,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,650,234,000 after acquiring an additional 656,883 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,561,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 522.6% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,576 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

