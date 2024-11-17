Oppenheimer Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TARS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

TARS stock opened at $44.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $52.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.