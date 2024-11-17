Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Stock Price

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $273.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.08.

Shares of FLUT opened at $265.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.01. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $149.00 and a one year high of $269.90.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $1,578,442,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $849,474,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 868.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,367,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,376 shares during the period.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

