OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimizeRx

Shares of OPRX opened at $3.83 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 214,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 76,458 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in OptimizeRx by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 15,965.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 67,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

