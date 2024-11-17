O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $800,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,507,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total transaction of $1,118,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,407,347.04. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,322 shares of company stock valued at $18,280,698 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,213.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,170.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,094.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $914.50 and a 52-week high of $1,255.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

