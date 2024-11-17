ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Down 22.8% in October

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 590,800 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the October 15th total of 765,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 155.5 days.
ORIX Stock Performance
ORXCF stock remained flat at $21.75 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. ORIX has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $27.34.
ORIX Company Profile
