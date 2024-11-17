ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Down 22.8% in October

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 590,800 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the October 15th total of 765,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 155.5 days.

ORIX Stock Performance

ORXCF stock remained flat at $21.75 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. ORIX has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $27.34.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

