PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PayPal were worth $131,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 125.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

PayPal Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average is $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

