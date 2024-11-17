PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 186.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $85.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

