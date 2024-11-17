Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stock Holdings Increased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 420,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 332.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $357,615.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. This trade represents a 15.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pentair Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $62.04 and a 1 year high of $107.78. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.31.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pentair

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.