Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $12.86 on Thursday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Permian Basin Royalty Trust
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.