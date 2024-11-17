Peterson Financial Group Inc. Invests $48,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 134.9% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $286,000. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $397.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $293.61 and a fifty-two week high of $410.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.50.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

