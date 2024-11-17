Peterson Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,046 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 80,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 74.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 2.1 %
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $39.04.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
