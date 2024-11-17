Peterson Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,046 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 80,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 74.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.