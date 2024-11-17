Peterson Financial Group Inc. Sells 704 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.29 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1855 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

