Peterson Financial Group Inc. Takes $168,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $538.50 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.75 and a 12 month high of $551.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $529.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.51.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.