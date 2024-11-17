Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) & Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Critical Analysis

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Permianville Royalty Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $102.41 billion N/A $24.88 billion $2.56 5.51 Permianville Royalty Trust $45.21 million 1.13 $10.60 million $0.24 6.46

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Permianville Royalty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Permianville Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Permianville Royalty Trust pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Permianville Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 3 5 0 2.63 Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus price target of $18.24, suggesting a potential upside of 29.29%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Permianville Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 16.96% 29.35% 10.79% Permianville Royalty Trust 15.44% 14.80% 14.74%

Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Permianville Royalty Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, acquisition, and exports of crude oil; and production of fertilizers, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment is involved in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; transportation and trading of LNG; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; renewable energy businesses; low carbon services; and natural gas processing business, as well as production of biodiesel and its co-products. The company also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. In addition, it engages in research, development, production, transport, distribution, and trading of energy. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

