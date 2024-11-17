Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

