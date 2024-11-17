Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Holdings Raised by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $646,291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,955 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Pool by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pool by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,125,000 after acquiring an additional 90,951 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,244,000 after buying an additional 37,598 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,531,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.11.

Pool Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of POOL opened at $359.42 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

